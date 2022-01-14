2 Chicago police officers among 3 injured in South Side crash

Two Chicago police officers were among three people injured in a crash early Friday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The officers were driving in a marked squad car eastbound on 71st Street just after midnight when a 40-year-old woman ran a red light on Stony Island Avenue and struck them, police said.

All three were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The woman was issued two driving citations, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

