2 Chicago police officers hurt in crash with gate

Two Chicago police officers were injured when their squad car crashed into a park gate Monday in South Chicago.

The officers were exiting Steelworkers Park at 12:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 87th Street when the vehicle hit the gate, according to Chicago police.

The gate was open when the officers entered the park and they didn’t see that someone had closed it, police said.

Both officers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.