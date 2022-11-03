2 child luring attempts reported within 2 hours of each other on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police issued a warning after two child luring attempts occurred within two hours of each other on Chicago's West Side Thursday.

At about 5:30 p.m., an offender attempted to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle in the area of 300 N. Parkside Avenue.

The offender was the front passenger in a white four-door truck with tinted windows that was driving next to the victim, when the offender exited the truck and said, "come here."

The victim did not approach the vehicle and ran northbound away from the offender.

The vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.

The offender is described as a younger white male with brown hair and a scratch on his face.

He was also wearing a white t-shirt.

At about 7:30 p.m. the same day, an offender attempted to lure a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle in the area of 300 N. Central Ave.

The offender in the incident was the front passenger in a white four-door pick-up truck with tinted windows that was driving next to the victim.

The offender exited the truck and began to run after the victim, police said.

The victim ran westbound on Fulton Street when he saw a relative.

The offender then got into the truck and fled the area.

The offender is described as an African-American male wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at (312) 746-8251.