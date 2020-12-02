2 children rescued from house fire in suburban Tinley Park

Two children were rescued from a burning apartment building Tuesday in suburban Tinley Park.

Officers responded to a fire at a building in the 6500 block of West 173rd Place, and found a two-story, four-unit apartment building on fire, according to Tinley Park fire officials.

Firefighters found two children on the second floor of the apartment and used ground ladders to bring them from a bedroom window to safety, officials said. Other residents of the apartment building were outside and uninjured as officials arrived.

The children were treated at the scene and released, officials said. The blaze was put out about 11:30 a.m.

The building is currently uninhabitable and four families were displaced, officials said.