2 CPD members hurt after vehicle veers into squad car in Eisenhower hit-and-run

Two Chicago Police Department members were hurt Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into their squad car on I-290, sending them veering into a wall on the Near West Side.

The hit-and-run happened about 11:20 a.m. on the inbound lanes near Ogden Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The squad car was in the left lane when a vehicle in the right lane suddenly veered left and struck the side of the squad car with its front end, state police said in a statement.

The impact caused the squad car to strike the left concrete median wall, state police said. The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

State police shut down three left lanes for an investigation.

Chicago police did not release details.

Earlier Wednesday, a Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries after crashing in the Little Village neighborhood while responding to a call.