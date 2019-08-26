Expand / Collapse search

2 CPD officers among three injured in crash

First responders on scene where two vehicles crashed, Sunday morning, in the 400 block of North Central, in the Austin neighborhood. A police vehicle was involved in this crash, injuring two officers. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured Sunday in a traffic crash in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:40 a.m., the officers were southbound in an unmarked SUV in the 400 block of Central Avenue responding to a call with their "emergency equipment engaged," Chicago police said. They were struck by a 26-year-old man in a Chrysler sedan westbound on Race Avenue.

The Chrysler hit the SUV at the intersection, causing the police vehicle to strike a light pole, police said. Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions were stabilized.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and the driver will be issued a citation, police said.