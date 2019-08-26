2 CPD officers among three injured in crash

article

Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured Sunday in a traffic crash in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:40 a.m., the officers were southbound in an unmarked SUV in the 400 block of Central Avenue responding to a call with their "emergency equipment engaged," Chicago police said. They were struck by a 26-year-old man in a Chrysler sedan westbound on Race Avenue.

The Chrysler hit the SUV at the intersection, causing the police vehicle to strike a light pole, police said. Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions were stabilized.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and the driver will be issued a citation, police said.