2 CPD squad cars involved in separate crashes overnight on Chicago's NW Side

Chicago police officers were involved in two separate crashes five miles apart Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side.

The first incident happened around 1 a.m. when officers in a marked squad car were traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of West North Avenue when they lost control of their car and struck a pole that fell into a commercial building in Bucktown, according to CPD. Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

Roughly an hour and a half later, a CPD squad car got into a "minor traffic accident" with another vehicle in the 4000 block of West Irving Park Road near the Irving Woods neighborhood, police said.

There were no reported injuries in either of the crashes and no further information was provided.