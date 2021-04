Two people were critically hurt in a fire Friday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The blaze broke out in a basement in the 1400 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said.

The fire was put out by about 6:20 a.m., fire officials said.