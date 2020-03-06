2 dead, 3 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

Five people were shot Thursday, two of them fatally, on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at 2:55 p.m. in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A 44-year-old man was sitting in his black sedan in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road when a silver sedan drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Investigators recovered two guns and detectives are questioning four people, police said. Charges are pending.

Earlier that morning, a man was fatally shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Ivan Vega-Lopez, 31, was walking about 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone shot him three times, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshots to his face, abdomen and chest. He was pronounced dead at 8:29 a.m.

The day’s latest nonfatal attack left a man wounded in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 48-year-old was in an alley about 5 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone approached him from behind and opened fire, police said. He was hit in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Hours before that, two men were injured in a drive-by in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The men, both 21, were walking about 10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Whipple Street when someone in a passing gray Mazda opened fire, according to police. One man was shot four times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other was struck in the buttocks and listed in good condition at the same hospital.

Four people were shot throughout the city on Wednesday.