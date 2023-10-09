2 dead after shootout inside Chicago convenience store, police say

Two men are dead after a shootout inside a business Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 2:35 p.m., police say a male victim and a 28-year-old male offender got involved in a physical altercation inside a convenience store in the 6200 block of S. Ashland Ave.

Both the victim and offender sustained gunshot wounds to the body, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.