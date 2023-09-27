2 dead, another injured in I-57 crash

Two people were killed and another was hurt in a crash on I-57 Wednesday morning.

Three people were in a car headed northbound on I-57 around 2:30 a.m. when their car spun out and struck a light pole near 99th Street, according to Illinois State Police. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two were transported to a local hospital where one of them later died.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down and traffic is being diverted off at 111th Street.