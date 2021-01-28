2 displaced in house fire in Gresham

Two people were displaced in a house fire Thursday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., officers found a vacant house on fire in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue, Chicago police said. Adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, and one of the neighboring homes’ roof was damaged due to the fire reaching over.

Two people from the neighboring home were displaced, police said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Chicago Fire Department.