2 extricated from vehicle in Lake Forest after man with revoked license causes crash, flees the scene: police

A Wisconsin man is accused of crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene of the incident last month.

At approximately 9 a.m. on June 3, Lake Forest and Lake Bluff police and fire departments responded to the area of southbound Route 41, north of Gage Lane, for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they located a black Infiniti sedan that left the roadway and rolled into the trees west of the highway, officials said.

Both occupants of the Infiniti were trapped inside the car. Fire crews extricated the two and transported them to an area hospital in stable condition.

Multiple witnesses at the scene told officers that a green Dodge Ram Pickup truck with a ladder rack and Wisconsin registration caused the crash.

The occupants of the Infiniti and witnesses said the driver of the truck was driving recklessly before the crash and appeared to intentionally strike the rear of the Infiniti several times prior to forcing it off the roadway.

The driver of the truck was described as a white man with a beard.

Following the crash, the Dodge truck continued southbound on Route 41 past a city of Lake Forest Flock License Plate camera, which captured the Dodge and Wisconsin license plates.

Additional footage from the area showed the truck fleeing the area through the Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital campus.

Between the video near the hospital and Flock camera images, officers identified Thomas Walker, of Palmyra, Wisconsin, as a suspect in the crash.

It was learned that Walker had an extensive criminal history, had frequently fled from the police and had a revoked driver's license in both Illinois and Wisconsin.

On June 5, the truck was found abandoned in the 2300 block of Commonwealth in North Chicago. Officers searched the area and located witnesses and cameras from area businesses. The footage showed Walker leaving the truck on June 3.

One of the victims from the Infiniti was able to identify Walker as the driver of the Dodge, officials said.

As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that Walker was taken into custody on an arrest warrant from an incident in Waukegan.

Lake Forest police officers interviewed Walker, who allegedly admitted to driving the Dodge and striking the Infiniti.

As a result, Walker was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury.

Walker's next court appearance is pending.

Officials said he may face additional or enhanced charges.