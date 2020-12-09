2 found shot dead in Beach Park garage

A man and woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in north suburban Beach Park.

Deputies were called for a “person down” about 9:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of West Wadsworth Road and found the pair in a garage of a home, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Authorities found a 49-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man with gunshots, and tried live-saving measures on both, the sheriff’s office said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

The names and autopsy results of the victims have not been released by the Lake County coroner’s office.