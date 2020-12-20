2 found shot dead in Marquette Park garage

article

A death investigation is underway for two people found fatally shot in a vehicle Saturday night in Marquette Park on the South Side, police said.

About 1:20 a.m., a man, 21, and a woman were found inside a vehicle parked in a garage in the 3200 block of West 64th Street, Chicago police said.

Both people suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police sources said a handgun was also found in the vehicle.

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.