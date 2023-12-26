2 Glenview homes burglarized within 30 minutes of each other

Two residential burglaries were reported within 30 minutes of each other in suburban Glenview last week.

At about 7:28 p.m. Thursday, an unknown offender broke a bedroom window of a residence in the 1000 block of Golfview Road and entered the home, police said.

The offender grabbed personal items and then left the home.

About 30 minutes later, around 7:57 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Huntington Drive reported that an unknown person entered the front door of their home by force and ransacked several rooms inside.

Personal and jewelry items were missing from the home, police said.

At this time, it is unknown if these crimes are related. Glenview police continue to investigate.