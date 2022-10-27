2 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak in Chicago apartment

Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a carbon monoxide leak in a Douglas Park apartment building.

Chicago fire officials found carbon monoxide after conducting a check about 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of South California Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Two people were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and nine others refused treatment, fire officials said.

The carbon monoxide leak may have originated from a bad furnace vent, according to preliminary information from fire officials.

(Larry Langford / Chicago fire)

Langford said had the leak occurred overnight while people were sleeping, it could have been fatal.

"CO alarms are cheap insurance that can protect from the silent killer, carbon monoxide," Langford said in a tweet. "It's the law and just plain smart."