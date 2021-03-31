2 hospitalized following crash with ambulance in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into an ambulance Wednesday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.
A Chevy was driving north about 4:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when it struck a private ambulance heading east on 55th Street, Chicago police said.
Two men traveling in the Chevy were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No citations were issued, according to police.