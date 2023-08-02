2 hurt, 1 arrested after argument between drivers turns violent in Humboldt Park

Two people were injured and a man was arrested after an argument between drivers escalated into a stabbing Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were driving just before 8 p.m. when they got into an argument with the driver of another vehicle in the 3600 block of West Division Street, police said.

The drivers got out of their cars and started fighting in the street.

The was stabbed in the hand and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition. The man she was with suffered minor injuries in the fight and was taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.