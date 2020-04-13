2 hurt after wrong-way driver strikes semi on I-294 in Justice

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 294 Sunday in south suburban Justice.

About 3:03 a.m., a 2018 white Ford Fusion was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-249 at milepost 20.5 when it struck a 2017 white Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer head-on, Illinois State Police said.

The 44-year-old Joliet man driving the Ford and the 66-year-old Ohio man driving the Volvo were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Northbound lanes were closed for almost three hours as authorities investigated, state police said. The investigation is ongoing.