2 hurt after Chicago ambulance crashes into car on Near West Side: CPD
CHICAGO - Two Chicago Fire Department workers were injured when an ambulance crashed into a car on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning.
The crash happened in the 2000 block of W. Jackson Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene around 3:20 a.m.
A CFD ambulance was traveling with its lights activated and hit a car with a 47-year-old male driver and a 55-year-old male passenger traveling eastbound.
The driver and passenger of the car were not injured, police said.
Two CFD members in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Area detectives are investigating the crash.