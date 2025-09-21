2 hurt after Chicago ambulance crashes into car on Near West Side: CPD

Two Chicago Fire Department workers were injured when an ambulance crashed into a car on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of W. Jackson Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 3:20 a.m.

A CFD ambulance was traveling with its lights activated and hit a car with a 47-year-old male driver and a 55-year-old male passenger traveling eastbound.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured, police said.

Two CFD members in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.