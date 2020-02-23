2 hurt in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chatham

article

Two people were shot Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chatham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:12 a.m. on I-94 near 79th Street, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Mindy Carroll.

Someone called authorities to report hearing gunshots before seeing another vehicle swerve in the northbound lanes and crash on the ramp to 79th Street, Carroll said.

The caller said she saw three people get out of the vehicle and run away, Carroll said. State police were later notified that a male and a female had suffered gunshot wounds, which were not thought to be life-threatening.