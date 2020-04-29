2 in custody after breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast: police

Two men were arrested Wednesday after they were seen breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

Just after midnight, officers responding to a call of a “suspicious person breaking into parked vehicles” in the first block of East Scott Street, saw a man using an object to break the window of a vehicle and take items from inside, Chicago police said. The man then got into a waiting black SUV and fled the scene with another man.

The vehicle was pulled over and the two men were taken into custody in the 900 block of North Lake Shore Drive, when it was seen driving the wrong direction on inner Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A total of four vehicles were broken into, police said. Charges are pending against the two men.