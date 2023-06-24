2 in custody after shooting at Romeoville entertainment center, gunman still not located

Two people were taken into custody following a shooting at a Romeoville entertainment center Friday night.

At about 9 p.m., two people were shot at Scene75 Entertainment located at 460 S. Weber Rd.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions were unknown.

At about 10:08 p.m., Illinois State Police located the suspect vehicle involved in the Romeoville shooting and initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 eastbound at Torrence Avenue near Lansing.

The vehicle stopped and the driver and passenger were placed into custody, ISP said.

The suspect of the shooting was not inside the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.