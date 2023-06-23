Scene75 Entertainment shooting: 2 hospitalized, police work to identify suspect

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at Scene75 Entertainment in Romeoville Friday night, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at 460 S. Weber Rd. – which is the address of the amusement center.

Two individuals were transported to area hospitals, police said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police say they are working to identify a suspect.

Photos on social media show a large police response at the scene. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-2141.

On its website, Scene75 says it is "home to 14 outstanding attractions including go-karts, a roller coaster and a drop tower."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.