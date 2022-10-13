2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police

Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning.

Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was pounced dead on scene. The passenger, a 25-year-old man from Naperville, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police say only the one car was involved in the crash.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Crash investigators and traffic crash reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

Commons Road is still closed from Conestoga Road to Sigmund Road as the crash investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.