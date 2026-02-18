Person shot to death on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A man was shot late Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side and later died at a hospital. Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds near Cottage Grove Avenue and 37th Street. No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.



A person was shot to death Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Around 10:15 p.m., police found a male on the street with several gunshot wounds to the body near the intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue and 37th Street in the Oakland neighborhood, according to CPD.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died. As of Wednesday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.