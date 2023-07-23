2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway

Illinois State Police say two people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Western Avenue on the Northwest Side just after 2 a.m.

Two people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, including bleeding from the head, police say,

The express lanes were shut down while first responders investigated the scene. All lanes were reopened at approximately 3:21 a.m.

There is no further information at this time.