2 injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Two men were injured during a shooting early Friday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the men were involved in a dispute when one was pistol-whipped and the other was shot in the abdomen. Both were hospitalized in good condition, and the suspect fled the scene.



Two men were injured during an argument that turned violent early Friday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street. According to Chicago police, a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were involved in an argument with another person when the situation escalated.

Police said the suspect struck the 38-year-old in the back of the head with a gun, causing a cut. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and listed in good condition.

The 34-year-old man tried to intervene and was shot in the abdomen. He was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in good condition.

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.