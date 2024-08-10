2 injured in wrong-way crash in Bridgeview

article

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Bridgeview Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old woman driving northbound on Harlem Avenue near 92nd Place jumped the grassy median and struck a FedEx truck head-on around 9 a.m.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital. One of two people in the FedEx truck was transported to Palos Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Southbound Harlem Avenue was closed as police investigated, and the crash was cleaned up. The eastbound exit to 95th Street was also blocked. The roadway has since reopened.