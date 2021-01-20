2 judges, 3 more Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

Two judges and three additional employees in the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County have tested positive for COVID-19.

One judge works at the Daley Center and has not been in the office since September, while the other works in the Domestic Violence Courthouse, the chief judge’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

One of the employees works for the Office of Interpreter Services at the Criminal Courthouse Administration Building and has not been in the office since December, the office said.

The two other employees work for the Adult Probation Department, one at the Bridgeview Courthouse and one at the Criminal Courthouse Administration Building.

Since the start of the pandemic, 259 employees in the chief judge’s office and 21 judges have tested positive for the coronavirus.