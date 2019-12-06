2 kids charged in suburban shooting that wounded 14-year-old girl near grade school

Two children face felony charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting in Elgin that seriously wounded a 14-year-old girl outside a grade school in the western suburb.

Police identified the wanted vehicle and arrested the kids after surveilling them, Elgin police said in a statement.

The children, whose names were not released, are in the custody of the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Washburn and Billings streets outside Lowrie Elementary School, police said.

Someone in a vehicle began shooting toward other vehicles nearby, but struck the 14-year-old girl instead, police said.

Officers found the girl a couple blocks away in a vehicle near Highland Avenue and State Street, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

“Although no additional suspects are being sought, this case remains open as more follow-up is currently being conducted and gang-motivation is being explored,” Elgin police said in their statement.