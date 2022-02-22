2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two people were killed and another was critically wounded Tuesday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 7:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue and found three people with gunshot wounds, police said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified them.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 28-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.