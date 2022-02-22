Expand / Collapse search
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Back of the Yards
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and another was critically wounded Tuesday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 7:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue and found three people with gunshot wounds, police said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified them.

A 28-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.