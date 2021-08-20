2 killed, 10 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

Twelve people were shot, two fatally in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

A person was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood.

About 4:20 p.m., a male was on the train traveling in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when three people approached him and one of them fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The male was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

A man was fatally shot in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 1:10 a.m., the man, believed to be about 50-years-old, was in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, when he was shot once in the right armpit, police said.

He was brought to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Four men were wounded in a shooting inside a business in Bronzeville on the South Side.

They were inside a business about 4:10 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street when two people opened fire, police said.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A man, 36, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and ankle and another man, 36, was hit in the wrist, police said. The fourth victim, a 60-year-old man, was struck in the thigh, police said. They were taken to the same hospital and all listed in good condition.

Six others were wounded in citywide gun violence Thursday.

Sixteen people were shot Wednesday across Chicago.