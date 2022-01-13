3 killed, 11 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Three people were killed — including two 14-year-old boys — and 11 other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

One of the boys, Javion Ivy, was outside in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The other boy, James Sweezer, was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South 73rd Street in Englewood when someone in a passing dark-colored car opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

A woman was shot to death Wednesday night, also in Englewood. The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when two people approached and opened fire about 7 p.m., police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Four people were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens on the South Side around 11:40 a.m. A group of people were on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive when someone wearing a red jogging suit approached and started firing, police said. A 73-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 51-year-old woman was struck in the back, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A male whose age was not immediately known suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. He was taken to the same hospital. Later, a 46-year-old man showed up at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition was stabilized.

Three people were wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side. Just before 2 p.m., two boys, both 17, and a man, 68, were in the 4000 block of 26th Street when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. One teen was struck in the shoulder and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The other teen suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The man was struck in the left knee and taken to the same hospital. All three victims were listed in good condition.

At least three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Five people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

