2 killed, 19 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed, and nineteen others were wounded, in shootings Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed, and a woman who was injured in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were near the sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The 59-year-old man was struck in the chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified. The woman, 46, was shot in the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A man was shot to death in Austin on the West Side. Someone fired shots at the 26-year-old about 5:53 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and knee. Witnesses drove him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses who dropped off the man wouldn’t cooperate and with officers.

In non-fatal shootings, a 41-year-old man was critically wounded in Austin on the West Side. About 11 p.m., he was standing outside in the 5500 block of West Chicago Avenue, when he heard several shots, police said. He was struck throughout the body and taken to the Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

Minutes prior, a 20-year-old man was shot in Rogers Park on the North Side. About 10:30 p.m., he was standing outside in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue, when he heard several shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in East Garfield Park. They were on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. when someone opened fire in the 3500 block of West Lake Street, police said. A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in the thigh. Her hospitalizations were unknown. Another woman, 27, was shot in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side. Two 30-year-old men were walking about 6:40 a.m. in the 5300 Block of South Hoyne when someone opened fire, police said. One man was shot in the leg, while the other sustained lacerations to his face. The two men drove themselves to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center before being taken to Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were stabilized.

Eleven others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and seven others wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.