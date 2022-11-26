2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Far South Side gathering: police

At least four people we shot and two were killed at a gathering on the Far South Side Friday night.

Police say an offender opened fire at a gathering of about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m.

Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

A 27-yearold man was shot in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A fourth victim self transported to Roseland Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the lower left leg in good condition from the same incident location, police say.



No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.