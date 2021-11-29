3 shot dead, 26 wounded in Chicago over weekend

Three people were killed and 26 others wounded in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend.

The period was less violent than last weekend, when five people were killed and 34 others wounded between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

The largest concentration of shootings this weekend were split among three police districts on the Southwest, West and Northwest sides. There were four shooting victims each in the 8th District (Chicago Lawn), 15th District (Austin) and 17th District (Albany Park).

Nine people were shot over the weekend on the North or Northwest sides. A string of shootings early Sunday wounded six people in the Near North, Irving Park, Avondale, North Park and Portage Park communities. Two teens were wounded early Monday in a shooting in Ravenswood.

Only two shootings were reported in the 11th District that covers the Garfield Park area, which was the most violent district over the last two previous weekends.

Homicides

Saturday night, a man was found shot to death under a viaduct in Avalon Park on the South Side. Jeremiah McIntosh, 33, was discovered with several gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Police said he had a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday evening, a man was found shot to death in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was shot multiple times in the back and legs and discovered about 6:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man was fatally shot Friday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Devonte D. Patrick, 27, was found in a patch of grass around 10:50 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Parnell Avenue, authorities said. Shot twice in his shoulder, paramedics took him to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead early the next morning. He lived in the Roseland neighborhood.

Nonfatal Attacks

A 14-year-old boy was wounded while walking around 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West 46th Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and legs.

A 16-year-old boy was shot while he walked into a home to buy drugs 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue, police said. Two males pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. The boy was in good condition.

About three hours later, a man and woman were shot while walking in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said. The woman, 32, was shot in her foot and the 37-year-old man was shot in his chest, arm and leg and critically wounded. The woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At least 13 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

