2 killed, 3 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

A 24-year-old man was shot to death in Gresham on the South Side. The man was on the street just before 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Harvard Avenue when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours prior, a person was killed in a drive-by in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was standing on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said. The male was struck in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, an 18-year-old man was found shot in a Red Line train in Englewood on the South Side. About 7:45 p.m., officers found the man with gunshot wounds inside the train at a Red Line station in the first block of West 69th Street, police said. The man was shot in the neck and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Four people were killed, and twenty-one others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.