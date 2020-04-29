2 killed, 5 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting left a man dead in Park Manor on the South Side.

The 55-year-old was found unresponsive near the entrance of a building about 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of West 72nd Street, Chicago police said. He was shot in the head and neck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot to death in Gresham on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was on the porch of a home about 8:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Paulina Street when someone in a light-colored vehicle shot him, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about either death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in in South Deering

He was outside about 5:25 p.m. on East 106th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Two men were shot Tuesday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:15 p.m., they were in the 1100 block of South Kostner Avenue when someone opened fire, police said.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the head and taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other man, 27, was shot in the hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two men were wounded in a shootout in Uptown on the North Side.

The pair began shooting at each other about 12:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Magnolia Avenue, according to police.

One man, 23, was shot in the back of his head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other, 19, was struck in his hand and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in good condition.

Five people were injured Monday in citywide shootings.