2 killed, 7 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Nine people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

The 19-year-old man and the boy were found about 9:47 p.m. on South Ellis Avenue with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 19-year-old was shot in the leg and is in fair condition, police said. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as being Jeremiah James.

A 41-year-old man in Avalon Park on the South Side.

He was walking about 2:18 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Euclid Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Advertisement

In non-fatal shootings, a 34-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

He was walking through and empty lot about 9:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 71st Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

About an hour prior, a 37-year-old man was wounded when he was shot on the Near West Side.

He was a passenger in a vehicle about 8:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the arm.

He was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

He was standing about 3:26 p.m. in the 13400 block of South Brandon Avenue when a male suspect pulled up in a vehicle and shot at him after an argument, police said. He was hit in the foot

The man was taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, Indiana in good condition, police said.

A man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was helping a friend repair a vehicle about 12:54 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Green Street when someone pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and a passenger opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was injured in a shooting in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was on the sidewalk at 5:09 a.m. in the 900 block of West 51st Place when a black car pulled up and someone got out and fired multiple shots, according to police.

He was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The day’s first shooting wounded a 19-year-old man in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

He was walking about 4:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, according to police.

He was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where five people were killed and 35 others wounded citywide.