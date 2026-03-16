Metra train hits, kills pedestrian on Chicago’s West Side, delays expected, officials say

The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra train on Chicago's West Side on Monday afternoon. The victim had not been identified as of late Monday afternoon. Delays were expected for commuters on the Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines.



A Metra train hit and killed a pedestrian on Chicago’s West Side on Monday afternoon, which is expected to cause delays for commuters.

What we know:

A train on the North Central Service line hit the victim around 1:40 p.m. between the Hanson Park and Galewood stations, according to a Metra spokesperson.

Metra police reopened one of the three tracks near the crash site and trains were back on the move with "significant delays" as of 3:10 p.m.

The tracks are used by both the Milwaukee District West Line to Elgin and North Central Service to Antioch. Commuters on both lines should expect delays this evening, Metra said.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified, but was male, the spokesperson said.