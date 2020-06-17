2 killed, 8 wounded Tuesday in Chicago

article

Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting left a man dead in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was standing outside about 9:25 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street when a male shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Early Tuesday, a bicyclist was killed by stray gunfire in a shooting that wounded another man in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The bicyclist, a 54-year-old man, was riding about 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Marshfield Avenue when shots rang out and he was struck in the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The target of the shooting, a 27-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped nearby, police said. The occupants of the vehicle were speaking with a group of males on the street when someone in the group fired shots, police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the leg and taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was critically wounded in South Shore.

About 9:05 p.m., the 16-year-old was on the porch of a home on South Bennett Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire, police said. The boy was struck in the chest and back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot Tuesday evening on the Near West Side.

The 18-year-old was outside about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Fillmore Street when someone walked up and opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was in a parking lot about 4:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 67th Street when someone emerged from an alley and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Another man was shot in Woodlawn Tuesday morning.

The man, 49, was outside about 8:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue when a black-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a 30-year-old man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 5:10 a.m., he was standing in an alley in the 3100 block of West 38th Street when he said he felt a pain and realized he had been shot in the right calf, Chicago police said. He told officers he did not see the shooter.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

About half an hour before that, a 67-year-old man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was walking about 4:50 a.m. when someone got out of a vehicle in the 1800 block of West 50th Street and fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the shoulder and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting was a drive-by in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was walking about 2:55 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone in a passing gray or dark-colored sedan fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

On Monday, five people were killed and 13 more were wounded in shootings across Chicago.