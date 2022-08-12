2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris

article

Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on I-80 at milepost 110.

According to Illinois State Police, at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involved in a crash around 4:50 p.m.

There are two confirmed fatalities.

CREDIT: Robert Hernandez

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Traffic is being diverted at milepost 112 and eastbound traffic at milepost 105, ISP said.

The interstate is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

No further information was provided by police.