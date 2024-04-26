South Shore apartment shooting leaves 2 teens critically wounded

Two teens were shot and critically wounded inside an apartment Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Two suspects entered an apartment around 11:30 p.m. and shot at an 18-year-old and 17-year-old who were inside the residence in the 7400 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to police.

The 18-year-old was shot in the jaw and arm while the 17-year-old was shot in the head and cheek. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Police said a rifle was recovered from the scene.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.