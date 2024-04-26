Chicago weather: Stormy start to a warm weekend

There was no frost this morning, but now our attention turns to a significant warmup and several rounds of showers and storms.

Today begins with some filtered sunshine but showers and maybe a rumble of thunder arrive around midday.

Showers and storms continue to be likely tonight as winds pick up, importing warmer and more humid air. Highs today reach the low 60s away from the lake.

Tomorrow will be much warmer with highs around 80 degrees. Most of the day ends up dry but showers and storms could impact parts of the area mainly at night.

On Sunday, there will be scattered showers and storms with nighttime hours being most favored. Highs once again will be around 80 degrees. Monday the unsettled weather continues with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the mid 70s.