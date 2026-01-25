Expand / Collapse search
2 killed, including child, in Joliet, 1 in custody, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  January 25, 2026 11:47am CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two people were killed, including a young child, in southwest suburban Joliet on Sunday, police said.
    • A person of interest is in custody in connection with the deaths.
    • Police released few details about the incident.

JOLIET, Ill. - Two people were killed, including a young child, in southwest suburban Joliet on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue on the city’s East Side, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Police said one person was in custody in connection with the deaths.

The individuals involved have not been identified, and police revealed few details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in connection with the deaths is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-74-3020. 

What you can do:

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Joliet Police Department.

