2 killed when UTV crashes into tree in Antioch

Two people were killed when their utility terrain vehicle crashed into a tree Tuesday night in north suburban Antioch.

A 56-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were traveling in the UTV around 9:45 p.m. on Dressel Road just west of Douglas Avenue when they veered off the road and struck a large tree, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Both people were partially ejected from the vehicle and neither was wearing a seatbelt nor a helmet, officials said.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner's Office has not yet released their identities.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both occupants were from unincorporated Antioch, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.