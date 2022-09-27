2 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in Evanston within 24 hours of each other

Two U.S. Postal Service Carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Evanston within 24 hours of each other this week.

At about 4:05 p.m. Monday, Evanston police officers responded to the 1600 block of Monroe Street for a call of a robbery, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a United States Postal Service Carrier, who said he was robbed by two offenders.

According to the postal carrier, two masked offenders approached him, and one offender physically controlled the carrier, while the second offender displayed a handgun, authorities said.

The second offender then removed the carrier's "arrow keys."

Arrow keys allow access to secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings, authorities said.

Both offenders fled the scene on foot.

The postal carrier was not injured.

The suspects are described as two Black men in their 30s, police said. They are not in custody.

A second postal carrier was then robbed Tuesday at 11:55 a.m.

According to the postal carrier, he was in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue when a single offender displayed a handgun and took his "arrow keys."

The offender then struck the carrier in the face with his fist.

The offender then fled eastbound on foot, authorities said.

The offender is described as a Black man wearing a black shirt and light colored pants.

The carrier was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

If anyone has any information on these crimes, contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847)-866-5040.

You can also Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and start your message with EPDTIP.