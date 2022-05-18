2 men, 2 teens charged in connection to fatal Back of the Yards shooting, injuring cops

article

Two men and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to fatal shooting that occurred Monday.

Antonio Gonzalez, 19, is charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm to a police officer, one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one felony count of unlawful possession of a vehicle.

Isaac Corona, 25, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, one misdemeanor count of attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

A 16-year-old boy faces one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

According to police, the four offenders were in a stolen vehicle when shots were fired at a 21-year-old man in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street Monday.

Corona and the two juvenile offenders were apprehended after the stolen vehicle crashed minutes later.

Gonzalez stole another vehicle, and two officers were injured when they attempted to take him into custody.

He was eventually arrested.

No other information was made available.